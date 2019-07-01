Asos is tapping into the hype for “The Lion King.”

The fast-fashion retailer is teaming with Disney to create a capsule collection based on the much-loved movie ahead of its upcoming live-action reboot, which will premiere in theaters on July 19.

Read More: How Asos Is Helping ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Diversify Product Beyond the Festival

Hitting Nineties nostalgia at its core, the collection leverages original scenes and beloved characters from the 1994 animated version, including images of Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu. The pieces also incorporate popular prints from the decade, like tie-dye and animal and tropical patterns.

The collection spans women’s wear and men’s — also available in Asos Curve and Asos Plus sizes — and offers pieces like button-up shirts, shorts, T-shirts, sweaters, bodysuits, windbreakers, socks and hats. Standout collection pieces include a matching two-piece set featuring a print of Zazu the toucan and a T-shirt depicting the film’s famous “Circle of Life” scene, where Simba is introduced to the animal kingdom. The collection ranges in price from $13 to $87.

The collaboration with Asos comes after Luminess Cosmetics released its Lion King limited-edition collection created with Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John. The collection’s offerings are for the eye, lip and face categories and features images of the animals in the film on its packaging.

Click through the above gallery to see all the looks from the Asos x “The Lion King” collection.

Read more here:

Montblanc and Bape Team On Accessories Collection

Asos Profits Plunge 87 Percent

Asos and PVH Corp. Join Global Fashion Agenda as Strategic Partners

WATCH: Stonewall and Fashion Pride