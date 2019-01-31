ON THE MOVE: Aspinal of London is stretching across the globe, with store openings in Saudi Arabia and France. The British handbag and accessories brand has opened a concession at Robinson’s department store, in the Kingdom Centre mall in Riyadh, and a pop-up shop at Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

Located in the accessories section of Robinson’s, the 753-square-foot space has a wall of floating shelves that showcase styles including the Mini Trunk Clutch, Trinket Box and Hat Box. There are handbags from the Giles x Aspinal collaboration, by the brand’s design director Giles Deacon, as well as travel accessories, silk scarves and small leather goods.

Aspinal has also planted its flag closer to home, with a pop-up shop at Galeries Lafayette, its second at the Paris department store. This time, the shop is located on the ground floor and will be open until early April, offering a range of handbags, business accessories, travel and small leather goods.

Inspired by the brand’s flagship on Regent Street, St. James’s in London, the pop-up sells the women’s collection and the Giles x Aspinal collaboration. There is also a special leather tote with “Paris” written in fuzzy varsity-style letters across the front. Aspinal is also offering a personalization service, with the addition of initials, characters and dates.

The openings come on the heels of Aspinal’s upcoming eyewear launch in February. As reported, Aspinal plans to unveil its first collection of men’s and women’s sunglasses with EyeSpace Eyewear. The new collection, to be sold through Aspinal stores and online, will offer 12 stockkeeping units and seven styles — five for women and two for men — that will retail at 165 pounds. Frames come with optical-quality lenses, and are also suitable for prescription lenses.