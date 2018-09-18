DOUBLE TAKE: Aspinal of London unveiled its spring collection alongside a 25-piece capsule in collaboration with Giles Deacon, consisting of the brand’s top handbag and accessories sellers.

The Regent Street flagship came alive with Deacon’s hand-drawn illustrations, depicting the women of Aspinal seen through his eyes, and these were blown up as giant cardboard cutouts and plastered across the shop floor.

The colorful print was adorned on the brand’s mini Trunk bag, the Regent tote bag and the Micro Lottie style, while the best-selling Hepburn bag featured a single girl embossed on the front.

These Aspinal ladies consisted of an international cast, “yet still very quintessentially English,” but with a more global appeal, highlighting the brand’s overseas expansion plans in the Middle East and China.

“Giles didn’t want to reinvent the wheel in terms of product, so there are no new bag styles and he chose the ones most synonymous to the brand,” a spokeswoman said.

These handbags lined the walls of the store and were perched on display tables while scarves embellished with the print hung off display bars or sat neatly folded in drawers.

Further down into the heart of the store, the new handbag collection influenced by ballerinas was on show. The Trunk, a square box bag, was given a bejeweled crystal makeover and was priced at 650 pounds.

The newest style, the Madison, a double top-zip bag, was presented in a range of colors including their newest shades, peony and bluebird. The midi style retails for 595 pounds and the large Madison retails at 695 pounds.