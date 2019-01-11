EYE SPY: British accessories brand Aspinal of London plans to launch its first collection of men’s and women’s sunglasses with EyeSpace Eyewear, WWD has learned. The new line will offer 12 stockkeeping units and seven styles — five for women and two for men — and all styles will retail at 165 pounds. The collection takes inspiration from the glamour of Italian ports and jet set haunts including Amalfi, Portofino, Verona and the Riviera. The designs themselves are inspired by those worn by celebrities and fashion icons from the Sixties to the present day.

Each pair will feature Aspinal branding, including the shield, brand name and the lion’s head. Every model features a cutwork shield design, making the frames recognizable as part of the Aspinal of London brand.

Materials used in the collection include bespoke metallic elements and Mazzucchelli acetate, which is plant-based. The acetate has been selected from the Italian manufacturer’s portfolio and then polished to the highest grade available, according to Aspinal. Leather finishes echo the brand’s core leather goods offer. All of the frames come with optical-quality lenses in high-fashion shades and are also suitable for prescription lenses. The sunglasses will be available in Aspinal of London stores and online from Feb. 18.