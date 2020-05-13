ON TARGET: Gamers will be able to take their addiction to “Assassin’s Creed” and Tom Clancy’s “Rainbow Six Siege” to a new degree, since signature apparel and other categories are on the horizon for Europe and Asia.

As an indicator of e-sports’ increasing popularity, Ubisoft, a creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, has signed a deal with IMG to be the first exclusive licensing agency for both game franchises in Europe and Asia.

The lack of any major, minor or collegiate sports events has only accelerated interest in e-sports.

“Assassin’s Creed” has more than 100 million unique players due partially to the releases of 16 games over the past 10 years. With a healthy licensing program, the brand aims to expand into new regions and categories.

Tom Clancy’s “Rainbow Six Siege,” an online tactical shooter video game, has 55 million players around the globe and 145 million hours of esports content watched since the first Rainbow Six Pro League debuted four years ago. International events have helped to bolster viewership and engagement.

In addition to apparel, both game franchises are planning to develop licensed consumer goods for tech items, accessories, toys, home decor, stationery and experiences. IMG plans to leverage its strengths in Asia and Europe for “Assassin’s Creed” and “Rainbow Six Siege,” according to vice president of licensing Mickael Andreo.

On another front, the deadline for the “The R6 Vintage Fashion Fanart Contest” ended Tuesday. Participants were asked to design and create a vintage or a historical-inspired fashion costume for their favorite “Grand Larceny” operator. All contestants had to create their designs themselves. Ten winners will be selected for “the most stylish and catwalk worthy outfits” and will receive the complete 2020 Grand Larceny event collection.