Assouline Opens Pop-up in New York’s Meatpacking District

It's the first Lower Manhattan locale for the French luxury publisher, and will include the brand's recently launched Travel From Home scented candle collection.

A rendering of Assouline's Ganesvoort Street pop-up.
Assouline's Meatpacking district pop-up will be open on Ganesvoort Street until December 2023. Henri Choimet/Courtesy Assouline

New Yorkers — and tourists to the city — will spot the first downtown locale for French luxury publisher Assouline on Saturday in the city’s Meatpacking District.

A stone’s throw from the Whitney Museum, the Gansevoort Street pop-up will feature an exterior old-style newsstand featuring souvenir newspapers. Inside, visitors can relax in a dedicated lounge space as they leaf through the brand’s lush meticulously crafted titles including the Travel Series as well as Icons, Legends and Classics.  

The boutique, which will be open until the end of the year, will also include Assouline’s recently launched Travel From Home scented candle collection. An extension of the publisher’s travel series, the candle collection is Assouline’s entrée into the home fragrance market and includes six candles ($80, with brass candle lids available for $30): Marrakech Flair, Gstaad Glam, Mykonos Muse, Ibiza Bohemia, Moon Paradise and Tulum Gypset.

The can’t-miss-it space features floor-to-ceiling windows, a red facade and neon Travel From Home signage.  

Hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

