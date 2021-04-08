READ ALL ABOUT IT: Summer can’t come soon enough for millions of people, who have been or remain cooped up for the better part of the past year.

To help anticipate the signal of Memorial Day, the cultural-leaning book publisher Assouline and Zara have united for a travel-inspired summer men’s wear capsule collection. Zara Man shoppers will find casual pieces inspired by such titles as “Capri Dolce Vita,” “St. Tropez Soleil” and “Provence Glory.”

Launching today, the assortment features a shirt, sweatshirt, T-shirts, a pair of swim trunks and accessories. Shoppers will also find a beach towel, tote bag and a cap that are offered in embroidered or collage prints. Retailing from about $30 to $50, the apparel is available in sizes from small to extra large.

Zara connected with executives at Assouline a few months ago about the prospect of a collaboration, thinking that the travel series would be a good fit for the brand, according to an Assouline spokesman. Giving new meaning to a quick summer read, the ultra lightweight assortment is inspired by books that play up laid back locales.

Alex Assouline said in a statement, “At the center of our affinity for culture, is our love of sharing its beauty worldwide.”

Reading has been a major pandemic pastime for many. Kaia Gerber started an Instagram Live book club a while back, and other models like Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi and their friend Kendall Jenner have been photographed recently carrying books. Kim Jones, who doubles as artistic director for Dior Men’s and Fendi women’s wear and couture, has long been on board with books. The OBE designer is known to have an enviable well-stocked library. And Draper James’ founder Reese Witherspoon has been talking about favorite books titles for a while. A former member of the fashion crowd. Douglas Stuart found his way to literature another way. The former designer won the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel “Shuggie Bain.”