ASVOFF Festival Taps Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Head Jury

FEATURE LENGTH: The annual fashion film festival A Shaded View on Fashion Film has announced the jury and program of its 14th edition, which will run Nov. 10 to 13 at 3537, the Dover Street Market Paris-operated cultural center.

Its four-day program includes the presentation of the 43 fashion films taking part in this year’s official competition as well as screenings of documentary films, themed curations showcasing an additional 60 films, panel discussions and performances.

Eighteen prizes will be awarded this year, including the grand prize, and five prizes will be given to the best films in thematic curations that include digital fashion, Black representation in cinema and conscious creation.

New this year are gongs for the manga and anime genres, Chinese films and TikTok’s snappy format. Still images will also be highlighted through an award given in collaboration with the Japan-based Anime Art Academy.

A public prize will be awarded at a later date, after voting has been completed through a partnership with FNL Network, a fashion news and lifestyle network distributed through digital TV services.

This year’s trophies were designed and hand-crafted by New York-based artist, photographer and jewelry designer Miguel Villalobos.

To determine the winners, 2022 jury president Caroline de Maigret and president of honor Jean-Charles de Castelbajac can count on a jury that includes Andrew Taylor Parr, visual image director for Comme des Garçons; London-based fashion designer and musician Pam Hogg; influencer Hanan Besovic, known on Instagram as @ideservecouture, and musical artist Jay-Jay Johanson, among others.

One highlight of this year’s program will be the Nov. 12 tribute to de Castelbajac, which will include the screening of a 3D animated film centered on his virtual fashion designs with Lego, as well as a masterclass where the veteran designer will explain his creative process.

This edition marks “a big step forward,” according to founder Diane Pernet, who sees ASVOFF as evolving into a “fully fledged cultural festival — albeit one that continues to focus not only on the ways we adorn our bodies and express ourselves through the moving image but also the intersection of the two.”

The festival’s new tag line of “Fashion, Culture, Film” is reflected in the wider range of topics of documentaries, starting with the screening of “Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean Michel Basquiat,” by independent American filmmaker Sara Driver, opening the festival on Nov. 10.

A Bruce Weber-directed feature on Paolo di Paolo, a Cinecittà photographer who walked away from photography at the dawn of celebrity culture and kept his work under wraps until it was rediscovered by his daughter, will kick off the festival’s closing awards ceremony on Nov. 13.

Two feature films will also be shown. They are “After Louie,” a drama on modern gay life and the community’s history by Vincent Gagliostro, a filmmaker and activist who is an original member of political AIDS activist group Act Up, and “Lost Record,” a sci-fi rock-‘n’-roll essay fantasy film by Ian F. Svenonius and Alexandra Cabral on the relationship between people and inanimate objects.

In between projections, guests will be able to take in exhibitions by New York-based French visual artist Marievic on fetishized cultures of consumption, and by Oscar- and BAFTA-winning costume designer Tim Yip about his “Love Infinity” film series.

Calling culture both an anchor and “the most precious, awe-inspiring, and sometimes alarming context we have,” Pernet explained that widening the festival’s programming to include films on a broad range of topics participated in the idea that “everything is fashion,” as 2015 jury president Jean-Paul Gaultier once said.