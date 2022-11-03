×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

ASVOFF Festival Taps Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Head Jury

They will preside on the jury for the festival’s 14th edition, which will run Nov. 10 to 13 at the 3537 cultural center in Paris.

Marievic at ASVOFF
An image from New York-based visual artist Marievic's installations. Courtesy of ASVOFF

FEATURE LENGTH: The annual fashion film festival A Shaded View on Fashion Film has announced the jury and program of its 14th edition, which will run Nov. 10 to 13 at 3537, the Dover Street Market Paris-operated cultural center.

Its four-day program includes the presentation of the 43 fashion films taking part in this year’s official competition as well as screenings of documentary films, themed curations showcasing an additional 60 films, panel discussions and performances.

Eighteen prizes will be awarded this year, including the grand prize, and five prizes will be given to the best films in thematic curations that include digital fashion, Black representation in cinema and conscious creation.

Related Galleries

New this year are gongs for the manga and anime genres, Chinese films and TikTok’s snappy format. Still images will also be highlighted through an award given in collaboration with the Japan-based Anime Art Academy.

A public prize will be awarded at a later date, after voting has been completed through a partnership with FNL Network, a fashion news and lifestyle network distributed through digital TV services.

This year’s trophies were designed and hand-crafted by New York-based artist, photographer and jewelry designer Miguel Villalobos.  

To determine the winners, 2022 jury president Caroline de Maigret and president of honor Jean-Charles de Castelbajac can count on a jury that includes Andrew Taylor Parr, visual image director for Comme des Garçons; London-based fashion designer and musician Pam Hogg; influencer Hanan Besovic, known on Instagram as @ideservecouture, and musical artist Jay-Jay Johanson, among others.

One highlight of this year’s program will be the Nov. 12 tribute to de Castelbajac, which will include the screening of a 3D animated film centered on his virtual fashion designs with Lego, as well as a masterclass where the veteran designer will explain his creative process.

This edition marks “a big step forward,” according to founder Diane Pernet, who sees ASVOFF as evolving into a “fully fledged cultural festival — albeit one that continues to focus not only on the ways we adorn our bodies and express ourselves through the moving image but also the intersection of the two.”

The festival’s new tag line of “Fashion, Culture, Film” is reflected in the wider range of topics of documentaries, starting with the screening of “Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean Michel Basquiat,” by independent American filmmaker Sara Driver, opening the festival on Nov. 10.

A Bruce Weber-directed feature on Paolo di Paolo, a Cinecittà photographer who walked away from photography at the dawn of celebrity culture and kept his work under wraps until it was rediscovered by his daughter, will kick off the festival’s closing awards ceremony on Nov. 13.

Two feature films will also be shown. They are “After Louie,” a drama on modern gay life and the community’s history by Vincent Gagliostro, a filmmaker and activist who is an original member of political AIDS activist group Act Up, and “Lost Record,” a sci-fi rock-‘n’-roll essay fantasy film by Ian F. Svenonius and Alexandra Cabral on the relationship between people and inanimate objects.

In between projections, guests will be able to take in exhibitions by New York-based French visual artist Marievic on fetishized cultures of consumption, and by Oscar- and BAFTA-winning costume designer Tim Yip about his “Love Infinity” film series.

Calling culture both an anchor and “the most precious, awe-inspiring, and sometimes alarming context we have,” Pernet explained that widening the festival’s programming to include films on a broad range of topics participated in the idea that “everything is fashion,” as 2015 jury president Jean-Paul Gaultier once said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Hot Summer Bags

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Caroline de Maigret to Lead ASVOFF Festival Jury

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad