ASVOFF Festival To Hold Next Two Editions at Dover Street Market’s 3537

LUCKY NUMBER 13: The annual fashion film festival “A Shaded View on Fashion Film” returns to a physical format with its 13th edition, which will be held at 3537, the Dover Street Market Paris-operated cultural and creative center.

Founded in 2006 in Los Angeles to showcase films where “fashion is a protagonist,” the festival was held at the Jeu de Paume museum before moving to the Centre Pompidou, where it stayed for seven years. Since 2015 the festival had been without a permanent home.

Founder Diane Pernet, a multihyphenate industry fixture, said that a chance meeting with Adrian Joffe this summer led to a conversation about the center hosting the festival for its 2021 and 2022 editions.

“He’s been nothing short of an angel and it feels like kismet, as he and Comme des Garçons have been in my life for decades, ever since we met when I worked for [Joyce department store founder] Joyce Ma,” she said.

The three-day program will feature over 80 films in competition, including four thematic curations on sustainability activism; fashion’s role in societal changes; digital fashion, and the representation of Black people in cinema.

The 2021 jury, headed by Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce, will include Irish performer Roisin Murphy; fashion collector and muse Daphne Guinness; Lulu Kennedy, founder and director of London-based fashion showcase Fashion East; Sara Sozzani Maino, Vogue Italia deputy editor and head of Vogue Talents; first-generation influencer Bryanboy; fashion designers Lutz Huelle, and Andre Walker, among others.

Seventeen gongs will be awarded at the ceremony, with this edition’s trophies being made by Robert Mercier, a Celine and Hermes veteran leather craftsman.

One prize will be awarded by the public, through a partnership with FNL Network, a fashion news and lifestyle network distributed through digital TV services such as Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

A strong supporter of grassroots commentary, particularly in fashion, Pernet felt that “liv[ing] in an era where everyone’s a critic, viewers who have social currency feel more empowered than ever. We’re continually asked to give our opinion and provide feedback.”

This edition will also include the Paris premiere of LaBruce’s latest film “Saint-Narcisse,” a 2020 comedy-drama about twins separated at birth who fall in love; a talk between Jean Paul Gaultier muse Tanel Bedrossiantz and filmmaker Antonio Contreras, and “Creating Your World for the Metaverse,” a panel discussion about branding in this new digital territory.

In addition to Paris, the festival has held international editions in Shanghai, Istanbul, Tokyo, and Rome, where it will also show from Dec. 10 to 12 at Casa del Cinema, an arthouse cinema in the famous Borghese Gardens.