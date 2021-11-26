×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track For Holiday

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Fashion

Gucci Product Searches Spike After “House of Gucci” Film Release

ASVOFF Festival To Hold Next Two Editions at Dover Street Market’s 3537

Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce has been named jury president of the fashion film festival’s 13th edition, which will run Dec. 1 to 3 in Paris

Moncler Fashion Film
A still from "A Night at the Museum," a fashion film for Moncler, in competition at ASVOFF 13 Courtesy of ASVOFF

LUCKY NUMBER 13: The annual fashion film festival “A Shaded View on Fashion Film” returns to a physical format with its 13th edition, which will be held at 3537, the Dover Street Market Paris-operated cultural and creative center.

Founded in 2006 in Los Angeles to showcase films where “fashion is a protagonist,” the festival was held at the Jeu de Paume museum before moving to the Centre Pompidou, where it stayed for seven years. Since 2015 the festival had been without a permanent home.

Founder Diane Pernet, a multihyphenate industry fixture, said that a chance meeting with Adrian Joffe this summer led to a conversation about the center hosting the festival for its 2021 and 2022 editions.

“He’s been nothing short of an angel and it feels like kismet, as he and Comme des Garçons have been in my life for decades, ever since we met when I worked for [Joyce department store founder] Joyce Ma,” she said.

Related Galleries

The three-day program will feature over 80 films in competition, including four thematic curations on sustainability activism; fashion’s role in societal changes; digital fashion, and the representation of Black people in cinema.

The 2021 jury, headed by Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce, will include Irish performer Roisin Murphy; fashion collector and muse Daphne Guinness; Lulu Kennedy, founder and director of London-based fashion showcase Fashion East; Sara Sozzani Maino, Vogue Italia deputy editor and head of Vogue Talents; first-generation influencer Bryanboy; fashion designers Lutz Huelle, and Andre Walker, among others.

Seventeen gongs will be awarded at the ceremony, with this edition’s trophies being made by Robert Mercier, a Celine and Hermes veteran leather craftsman.

One prize will be awarded by the public, through a partnership with FNL Network, a fashion news and lifestyle network distributed through digital TV services such as Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

A strong supporter of grassroots commentary, particularly in fashion, Pernet felt that “liv[ing] in an era where everyone’s a critic, viewers who have social currency feel more empowered than ever. We’re continually asked to give our opinion and provide feedback.”

This edition will also include the Paris premiere of LaBruce’s latest film “Saint-Narcisse,” a 2020 comedy-drama about twins separated at birth who fall in love; a talk between Jean Paul Gaultier muse Tanel Bedrossiantz and filmmaker Antonio Contreras, and “Creating Your World for the Metaverse,” a panel discussion about branding in this new digital territory.

In addition to Paris, the festival has held international editions in Shanghai, Istanbul, Tokyo, and Rome, where it will also show from Dec. 10 to 12 at Casa del Cinema, an arthouse cinema in the famous Borghese Gardens.

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ASVOFF Festival Lands at Dover Street

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad