NAME GAME: French jewelry brand Atelier Paulin has landed in New York.

The label is known for its customizable wire jewelry, which is crafted to spell out names and phrases in curlicue.

The brand has for the last few years occupied two notable corners at Le Bon Marché, writing shoppers’ names in gold and silver-plated wire — sometimes dotting an “i” with a tiny diamond or colored stone. On Monday, it opened a stand-alone boutique at 23 Eighth Avenue in New York’s West Village neighborhood.

“We always imagine what will be next and, after Paris, New York was evidence for us that we needed to expand. We were always told that the U.S. market was the hardest in the world. We like challenges and we are confident with our collections. We knew that it could work!” said founder Anne Sophie Baillet.

Atelier Paulin’s New York store is among the first to stock its fine jewelry collection, produced of solid 18-karat gold wire and precious stones.

The brand wholesales its jewelry with 20 stockists across the U.S. including Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi. It counts 140 points of sale worldwide, and is represented in countries including Italy and Thailand.