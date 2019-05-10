MILAN — The 10 Corso Como concept store in Milan will carry Atelier Swarovski’s fine jewelry collections until the end of May, a first in Italy. This includes three lines designed in collaboration with Penélope Cruz, Stephen Webster and Paige Novick.

The Atelier Swarovski fine jewelry collections are part of Swarovski’s drive toward luxury based on a combination of lab-grown diamonds and emeralds, fair-trade gold and sustainably sourced gemstones. The Atelier is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, which sets standards for the jewelry supply chain, from mining to retail.

Last year, Nadja Swarovski, executive board member of Swarovski, said the family company started this initiative because it had “been dressing celebrities on the red carpet with crystal jewelry and crystal handbags and actually realized they prefer diamond jewelry versus crystal jewelry.”

Swarovski Created Diamonds were developed through a 20-year laboratory research and “have the same optical, chemical and physical characteristics of mined diamonds,” claims the company. The project is part of Swarovski’s drive to offer “new conscious luxury embracing created stones made using responsible methods that respect human wellbeing and support the preservation of the planet.”

Seven pieces of the Penélope Cruz collection were unveiled on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last year, while the full offering was presented during Paris Couture Week in July 2018. The Spanish actress will be wearing her Swarovski pieces once again in Cannes at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from May 14 to 25.