The Attico Opens Pop-up on Wooster Street

N.Y. CLOUDS: The Attico girls are making their retail debut in New York.

The creative duo behind the Milan-based label, Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, traveled to New York Fashion Week to mark the opening of their first store in Manhattan.

The temporary pop-up located in SoHo’s Wooster Street was designed by Milan-based Studioboom, the duo’s go-to design firm. Taking center stage in the 1,614-square-foot space, a stainless-steel spiral staircases serves as a display for the brand’s feather-embellished sandals and square-toed mules. A powdery blue carpet and floor-to-ceiling curtains also decorate the location.

The pop-up carries The Attico’s accessories range, which since the introduction of a handbag collection last October has been a primary focus for the designers, flanking the party-ready attire and mix of ‘80s-inspired garb that have been a blueprint of the brand since its launch.

In tandem with New York Fashion Week, Tordini and Ambrosio threw a dinner reception at The Nines and an after party at popular nightclub Acme to celebrate the opening with a performance by Gloria Gaynor.

Giorgia Tordini, Gloria Gaynor, Gilda Ambrosio Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Although the duo has yet to embrace a full-fledged retail expansion plan, they have tested the waters with several activations in the past year with pop-ups at key retailers worldwide including Harrods, Selfridges, Rinascente and most recently at The Webster South Beach in Miami and at Dubai’s Level Shoes. In June they opened a temporary pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman.

The Attico — which in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl — has also been ramping up its offering. Last year it approached the world of streetwear with the “Life at Large” collection, launched beachwear and unveiled the “Superattico” capsule of 14 evening outfits during Milan Fashion Week.