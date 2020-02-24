VIRUS CANCELLATION: Heritage luxury trunk maker Au Départ has chosen to cancel its Paris showroom, press appointments and a dinner in light of the spread of the coronavirus in Europe, especially Northern Italy, where cases of the virus escalated over the weekend and measures have been put in place restricting travel.

The French label, which had been dormant since the Seventies and relaunched with new backers in September, was planning to present from Feb. 26 through March 8 during Paris Fashion Week.

“This decision, due […] to the extraordinary nature and unpredictability of the current situation, has been taken in order to contribute to the protection of the health and safety of those who would have attended the campaign and, in particular, taking into consideration that some of our collaborators and suppliers come from the areas affected by the contagion and where […] restrictive measures have been implemented,” said a statement from the brand.

The showroom and associated events will be postponed until a yet to-be-defined date.