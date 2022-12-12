×
Beauty

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Beauty Brand That’s Meant to Last

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Kering and L’Occitane Group Launch Climate Fund for Nature at COP15

Men's

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

Aubrey Plaza Gives Prep School Inspiration Sheer Details With Thom Browne Suit and Crop Top at CNN Heroes Red Carpet

The "White Lotus" actress was a presenter for the award ceremony, which honored CNN's Top 10 Heroes and CNN's Hero of the Year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Aubrey Plaza attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Aubrey Plaza attended the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday in New York City in a prep school-inspired look. For the award ceremony, Plaza wore a Thom Browne jacket and skirt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Aubrey Plaza in thom browne suit attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)

Aubrey Plaza at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City.

Getty Images for CNN

Plaza’s black jacket was speckled-textured and her matching mini skirt had a crisscross-like pattern. Underneath her Thom Browne ensemble, she wore a white blouse with parallel sheer paneling near the buttons. To complete her look, Plaza wore a pair of black opaque stockings.

The actress was styled by Jessica Paster for her award ceremony look. Paster has also outfitted Emily Blunt, Ashley Benson and Rhea Seehorn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Aubrey Plaza attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)

Aubrey Plaza at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City.

Getty Images for CNN

For accessories, Plaza wore midi rings and a pair of stud statement earrings. When it came to shoes, she wore a pair of shiny black loafers with a short heel.

She embraced an award-ready makeup look, with rosy pink blush, a pink lip and black mascara. Her hair was pulled back into a mid-high bun with a side-swept bang and pieces framing her face.

Plaza was a presenter at the star-studded award ceremony, which included Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Anderson Cooper and Kristin Davis.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Aubrey Plaza attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)

Aubrey Plaza at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City.

Getty Images for CNN

Plaza stars in the Emmy-award winning HBO series “The White Lotus,” which just wrapped up its second season with a jarring finale. The series also stars Theo James, Jennifer Coolidge and Meghann Fahy.

The CNN Heroes is a syndicated TV special that celebrates those who make significant contributions to humanitarian aid and a notable difference in their communities. This year’s award ceremony, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa, honored 10 individuals with $10,000 each to continue their philanthropic work.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

