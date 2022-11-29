Aubrey Plaza Dazzles in Crystal-embellished Crop Top and Skirt at Gotham Awards 2022

Aubrey Plaza arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing a sparkling two-piece ensemble.

For the ceremony, where the actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance for her role in “Emily the Criminal,” she wore a long-sleeve midriff-baring round neckline crop top paired with a matching skirt with a daring thigh-high slit by Aya Muse. The skirt and top featured intricate crystal embellishments.

Busy Philipps and Aubrey Plaza at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Plaza coordinated the top and skirt with gold open-toe sandals that featured a crisscross strap detail. She finished the look by accessorizing with diamond stud earrings from Graziela Gems.

To create her look, Plaza worked with stylist Jessica Paster, who also counts Katrina Law, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Ashley Benson among her clients.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

For makeup, Plaza tapped Gita Bass to create an evening-ready look featuring a coral matte lip, a touch of blush, mascara and dark eye shadow. For hair, Plaza worked with Rheanne White, who parted the actress’s hair to one side and gave half her a slightly wavy style.

Plaza’s Gotham-nominated role in “Emily the Criminal” sees Plaza playing a young woman saddled with student debt and struggling to find work. To seemingly solve her financial problems, she becomes involved with a credit card scheme. The film also stars Theo Rossi, Gina Gershon, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Kara Luiz.

In addition to “Emily the Criminal,” Plaza is also starring in season two of the Emmy-winning HBO series “The White Lotus.”

The annual Gotham Awards recognize outstanding work in independent film. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Filipović, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.