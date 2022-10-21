Aubrey Plaza Goes Red for ‘The White Lotus’ in Stella McCartney Cutout Dress at Season 2 Premiere Party

Aubrey Plaza embraced a bold look for the “White Lotus” season two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress wore a scarlet one-shoulder gown with a high-leg slit by Stella McCartney. To accessorize, she wore a pair of red stiletto sandals and minimal gold jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza at the season two premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” held at Goya Studios on Thursday in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

She wore her hair in a long bob, and in-theme with the look, she had a bold red lip. Plaza’s usual stylist is Jessica Paster, who has previously worked with Emily Blunt, Uma Thurman and Sandra Bullock.

Also in attendance were some of Plaza’s costars, including Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy and Jennifer Coolidge, who recently won an Emmy for her role in the dark comedy.

Aubrey Plaza at the season two premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” held at Goya Studios on Thursday in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Plaza stars as Harper Spiller in the upcoming season, which will follow the trials and tribulations of guests and staff at a Sicilian property in Italy. The series, written, directed and executive-produced by Mike White, was released in 2021 and was awarded 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The second season is set to premiere with seven episodes on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.