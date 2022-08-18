×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Top Earning Fashion CEOs of 2021

Fashion

Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dead at 96

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Watson Directs and Fronts Prada Paradoxe Campaign

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity With Black Minidress at ‘Spin Me Round’ L.A. Screening

The actress stars alongside Alison Brie in the upcoming romantic comedy thriller, premiering Aug. 19.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles
Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles special screening of 'Spin Me Round' held at The London in West Hollywood, Calif. Michael Buckner for Variety

Aubrey Plaza rocked a minimalistic look to the premiere of her latest movie “Spin Me Round” in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

The actress wore a simple yet chic black mini long-sleeved dress with white accents on the neckline. She paired it with black patent leather platform heels. She wore her hair up in a bun and left one strand of hair down to frame her face.

She is usually styled by Jessica Paster, who also works with Emily Blunt, Maria Bakalova and Miranda Kerr.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Spin Me Round" held at The London on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

Joining her at the screening were some of her costars, including Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen and Debby Ryan, among others. Brie was also accompanied by her husband Dave Franco.

Plaza plays the role of Kat in the upcoming romantic comedy thriller, which follows a woman named Amber (played by Brie) who wins an all-expenses-paid trip to a company’s “institute” outside of Florence and meets its charming and wealthy owner. However, the longer she stays there, she realizes not everything is as it seems.

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Spin Me Round" held at The London on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

The movie, which will be released by IFC Films and AMC+, was co-written by Brie and Jeff Baena, with the latter directing the movie.

Plaza is best known for her roles in “Parks and Recreation,” “Legion,” “Ingrid Goes West” and “Child’s Play.”

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Hot Summer Bags

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad