Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity With Black Minidress at ‘Spin Me Round’ L.A. Screening

Aubrey Plaza rocked a minimalistic look to the premiere of her latest movie “Spin Me Round” in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

The actress wore a simple yet chic black mini long-sleeved dress with white accents on the neckline. She paired it with black patent leather platform heels. She wore her hair up in a bun and left one strand of hair down to frame her face.

She is usually styled by Jessica Paster, who also works with Emily Blunt, Maria Bakalova and Miranda Kerr.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

Joining her at the screening were some of her costars, including Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen and Debby Ryan, among others. Brie was also accompanied by her husband Dave Franco.

Plaza plays the role of Kat in the upcoming romantic comedy thriller, which follows a woman named Amber (played by Brie) who wins an all-expenses-paid trip to a company’s “institute” outside of Florence and meets its charming and wealthy owner. However, the longer she stays there, she realizes not everything is as it seems.

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

The movie, which will be released by IFC Films and AMC+, was co-written by Brie and Jeff Baena, with the latter directing the movie.

Plaza is best known for her roles in “Parks and Recreation,” “Legion,” “Ingrid Goes West” and “Child’s Play.”