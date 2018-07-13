Grassroots organization Swing Left is rallying Democratic voters to head to the polls in time for the midterm elections — with a party.

The national group is holding a fund-raising dinner and soirée on Tuesday in efforts to put blue politicians in the House of Representatives and move the House majority away from the GOP.

The event will take place at Hook Studio in Brooklyn. Hosts of the party include The Wing’s Audrey Gelman, designer Mike Eckhaus of Eckhaus Latta and photographer Steven Klein, among others. Oliver Hicks, founder of production agency North Six Group, will also host. The artist Marilyn Minter will be on hand to sell and sign T-shirts bearing the message “Resist.” DJ collective The Misshapes is slated to supply the tunes during the after party, which runs from 9 to 11 p.m.

During the family-style dinner, guests will engage in a discussion helmed by activist DeRay Mckesson, who is involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and was active during the Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore protests. He also is a cofounder of Campaign Zero, which aims to end police brutality. You might recognize him by his signature blue Patagonia down vest, spotted at many an industry party.

Swing Left’s effort to shift the Republican majority in the House of Representatives involves getting swing districts — where, during the last election, a decision was made by a thin margin — to vote Democrat.

