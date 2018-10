All eyes are on Allison Miller, who stars in 'A Million Little Things' premiering tonight on ABC. Miller plays Maggie Bloom, the partner of one of four male friends who come together after one of them unexpectedly passes away in the drama, which has been best described as “Parenthood” meets “This Is Us.” Tap our link in bio to read her interview with @Marcy_wwd. #wwdeye Photographed by Dan Doperalski