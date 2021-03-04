Los Angeles-based designer August Getty, whose eveningwear has been worn by sister-in-law Gigi Gorgeous, as well as by Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, has taken his inclusive fashion vision virtual, unveiling Part One of his “Tinitus” animated world with four looks on his website and Instagram Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

“I want to be more outspoken for my people, I needed to show a trans man, a trans woman and more nonbinary people….I’m creating this place, this platform, where they are the kings and queens,” said Getty, who is also an LGBTQ activist.

Created with digital fashion shop the Institute of Digital Fashion in London, the “Tinitus” universe is part video game and part music video, with tech tricks used to highlight details on the four made-to-order looks the designer unveiled, which take inspiration from religious iconography and Arthurian legend.

“We wanted to make sure everything was achievable in the physical world before putting it into the digital,” said Getty, explaining that samples were made, and that more original designs will be added to “Tinitus” in June or July. “This is so much bigger than one collection.…It’s a simulation of an entire world.”

The technology shows off details such as cage-like metal work on a burgundy velvet cape, a bejeweled cross-shaped bodice cutout on the “Excalibur” minidress, and a skeletal corset on a gown Getty said was inspired by “his anxiety monster.”

“It was so inclusive working with different body types, like a pregnant trans man…it was halfway between couture and sci-fi but never veering into costume,” said Nathan Jenden, who has joined Getty’s team as a creative consultant.

“And hopefully, in the not-so-distant future we will do something more accessible,” Getty added, hinting at a more a price-conscious collection to come, perhaps. “Because everyone should be able to afford to go to Starbucks in a gown.”