LONDON — As Paris’ Couture presentations unfold online this week, very few consumers are actually making six-figure fashion orders straight from the runways. But now anyone can purchase digital couture looks for a fraction of the price courtesy of the styling mobile game Drest, and the science-meets-fashion label Auroboros.

Auroboros offers made-to-measure couture clothing created with natural materials that crystalize and grow on the body. The brand is the brainchild of designers Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova, who are currently in residence at Sarabande, the charitable foundation and creative incubator founded by Lee Alexander McQueen.

The designers are debuting their new, digital-only “biomimicry” couture collection on the gaming platform. Users will be able to play dress-up with couture, minus the price tag.

Fourteen digitized iterations of the brand’s physical growing couture, such as a blossoming Venus flower dress, are now available on Drest until Jan. 30. Users are encouraged to get creative, dress their digital mannequins in Auroboros couture, add natural backdrops and utopian styling, as the Drest team plans to choose two of the most interesting looks to win a digital look from the Biomimicry collection.

This is the first time Drest — created by the former Porter magazine editor in chief Lucy Yeomans — has debuted a digital-only collection. So far it has been working with the likes of Gucci, Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Stella McCartney with physical iterations of the garments on the app available to purchase via Farfetch.

“We are continuing to explore ways in which to shape the inclusive future of fashion and a new digital era,” said Sello and Aublekova, also pointing to the sense of inclusion that digital fashion can inspire.

“Auroboros and Drest share affinities, including accessibility for all and sustainable experimentation in the virtual space. Auroboros is free of all material constraints, meaning it is limitless in terms of gender and size, and does not result in the negative impacts of physical mass fashion production.”