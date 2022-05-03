The AJCF to Honor Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gala Benefit

On June 2, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation will hold its gala benefit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Founded in 2000, the AJCF was created to provide a source of education against forms of prejudice and discrimination. Using lessons from the Holocaust on the devastating impact of hate the AJCF has taught a collective responsibility to fight it to thousands of professionals from the EU and global groups.

During the event, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be receiving the AJCF Award for Fighting Hatred, which has been a platform for the former California governor for years speaking at global summits as well as to his millions of fans and followers on social media.

Also being honored during the evening are the Solan and Kaner families and their popular chain, Morton Williams Supermarkets; Y. David Scharf, managing partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, who will be representing his family who lived in Oświęcim, Poland (the location of AJCF’s center) for centuries until the Holocaust, and Miriam and Jack Simony, managing director at Jade Mountain Partners.

Notably, the night’s program will also serve to highlight the United States Military Academies cadets and midshipmen who will be participating in AJCF’s American Service Academies Program and will be attending the gala. The ASAP program, which begins in the U.S., will teach the cadets and midshipmen about the Holocaust and modern genocide from scholars, survivors and exhibitions at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Museum of Jewish Heritage before traveling to Poland where they will visit the Auschwitz concentration camps, the ghettos of Krakow and Warsaw and engage in intensive seminars and discussions.

Importantly, this year as the Russian Army continues to commit devastating acts of war in Ukraine, AJCF will be providing aid to thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Oświęcim and neighboring towns.