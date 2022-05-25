EXCLUSIVE: Austin Butler Named Cartier Ambassador

Austin Butler is the newest celebrity to sign on as a Cartier ambassador.

The fine jeweler said on Wednesday that it has tapped the “Elvis” actor for the ambassadorship. Butler kicked off the appointment at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet for the “Elvis” premiere wearing pieces from Cartier.

“We are delighted to welcome Austin into the maison as an ambassador for North America,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a statement. “As a talented actor, Austin’s bold approach to life and unique sense of style are inherently aligned with our core values here at Cartier.”

Butler walked the Cannes red carpet wearing the Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet in white gold, the Cartier Tank Must watch and a Cartier Love ring in white gold. He posed for photos alongside Priscilla Presley.

Butler’s role entails attending key Cartier special events and wearing Cartier pieces on the red carpet. Prior to the appointment, Butler looked to Cartier for the 2022 Met Gala last month, pairing his Prada look with a Cartier High Jewelry sapphire and platinum necklace, a vintage Cartier Cliquet diamond pin in platinum, a Cartier white gold Love ring, a Panthère de Cartier diamond ring and a Cartier Love wedding band.

“I am thrilled and honored to begin this exciting relationship with Cartier,” Butler said in a statement. “I have long been an admirer of the maison’s creativity and innovation, and I’m very much looking forward to the work we will be doing together in the future.”

While Butler’s acting career spans 15 years, his role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is expected to be one of the standout moments in his career. The film is making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday before debuting in theaters on June 24.

READ MORE HERE:

The Standout Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Jack Harlow and Kawhi Leonard Star in New Balance Campaign

Cartier Taps Emma Chamberlain as Brand Ambassador

Kim Cattrall Named Face of Ole Henriksen