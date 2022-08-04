×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Montblanc Debuts Hotel-like Flagship in Paris

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Unveil Tommy Factory, a Warhol-inspired Creative Playground

Fashion

Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at Australia’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards

Now in its third year, the National Indigenous Fashion Awards celebrate excellence in Australia's burgeoning First Nations fashion sector.

Host Rachel Hocking with models at
Host Rachel Hocking with models at the 2022 National Indigenous Fashion Awards presentation in Darwin, Australia. Dylan Buckee

SYDNEY — Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives were celebrated at the third annual National Indigenous Fashion Awards, which were announced in Darwin, Northern Territory on Wednesday. 

Staged at the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair — Australia’s largest First Nations visual art event, which showcases work from more than 75 Indigenous art centers — the awards recognize and showcase excellence across the categories of fashion and textile design, business, traditional adornment, wearable art and community collaboration.  

Melbourne-based Wiradjuri woman Denni Francisco took the Fashion Designer Award for the second consecutive year, earning her back-to-back 12-month business mentorships with Australian retail chain Country Road.

The Business Achievement Award went to Laura Thompson, the Gunditjmara cofounder of Melbourne-based Clothing the Gaps, an Aboriginal social enterprise and certified B Corp, which specializes in streetwear emblazoned with activist slogans like “Aboriginal Land — Tread Lightly” and “Always Was, Always Will Be,” a key slogan of the Australian Indigenous land rights movement. The brand name is a play on Closing the Gap, an Australian federal government health initiative to help close the life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Related Galleries

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13: Models walk the runway in a design by Clothing The Gaps during the First Nations Fashion + Design show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 Resort '23 Collections at Carriageworks on May 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Models in looks from NIFA Business Achievement Award winner Clothing the Gaps, during the First Nations Fashion and Design group showcase at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on May 13. Mark Metcalfe

Esther Yarllarlla, a Kunibidji artist who works with the Bábbara Women’s Centre in Maningrida, Northern Territory, won the Traditional Adornment Award for her women’s Mókko, a traditional skirt made from hand-knotted “bush rope,” while the Community Collaboration Award went to Yankunytjatjara artist Linda Puna of the Mimili Maku Arts collective located on the APY Lands (Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands, a local government area for Aboriginal people), and Melbourne-based vegan brand Unreal Fur, for their collaboration collection of puffer jackets and coats featuring Puna’s work.

The Textile Design Award went to Gunggandji and Kuku Yalanji master weaver Philomena Yeatman, for her “Yulu Dreaming” linen print that features images of stingrays and was incorporated into a pair of trousers and a top made by seamstresses at the Yarrabah Arts & Cultural Precinct in Far North Queensland, where Yeatman is based. Better known for her baskets and place mats, which are woven from pandanus leaves and can take anywhere from a fortnight to six months to produce, Yeatman created some mini basket earrings to accompany the look.

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at
Esther Yarllarlla (second from right), winner of the Traditional Adornment Award, accompanied by fellow artists from the Bábbara Women’s Centre, at the 2022 National Indigenous Fashion Awards in Darwin, Australia. Dylan Buckee

Narrandera, New South Wales-based textile artist and designer Lillardia Briggs-Houston, a Wiradjuri, Yorta Yorta and Gangulu woman, won the Wearable Art Award, for her hand-painted merino wool knit bodysuit that is embellished with two-meter river reeds that are hand-stitched onto the neckline, a hand-painted and -dyed skirt with a matching printed head veil. 

The judging panel was comprised of Yatu Widders-Hunt, a Dunghutti and Anaiwan woman who is a director at Sydney-based specialist Indigenous communications agency Cox Inall Ridgeway; NIFA creative director and head stylist Perina Drummond, a Meriam Mer woman who is also the founder of Australia’s first Indigenous modeling agency Jira Models; the Australian Fashion Council’s head of marketing and communications, Prue-Ellen Thomas, and Country Road’s design manager of womenswear Jacklyn Rivera. 

”[NIFA] has really shone a light on the diversity of practice that exists within the First Nations fashion community and people working in remote areas” Widders-Hunt said. “It celebrates things that I think are really important to the industry, such as collaborations, wearable art, respectful storytelling, sustainability. It’s not just about the craft.” 

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Hot Summer Bags

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad