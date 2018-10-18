Australian fine jeweler Luca Jouel has released a new cuff link lineup, called the “Idol Collection,” a first for the sustainability-focused jeweler.

“I have a love of the details and an appreciation of a well-dressed man,” said founder and designer Tereena Lucas, who began the brand with women’s fine jewelry collections. “Cuff links can afford that feeling of a little bit of luxury and are a perfect way to express one’s individual style and elevate any outfit.”

The cuff links feature black diamonds in gold and silver settings, all made of sustainable, ethically sourced materials and utilize certified conflict-free stones, and adds to her first men’s offering of band style rings.

The nascent brand just celebrated three years of business and Lucas said the brand’s name is inspired by her love of travel and languages. “Luca is also said to mean ‘bringer of light,’ which I felt was perfect to be paired together with the old French word for jewel,” she explained.

Lucas established Luca Jouel as an online boutique Australian fine jewelry company, “founded on a passion for creating beautiful and ethical heirloom quality jewelry with a modern sensibility — this continues to be my intention and focus.”

Lucas is a gemologist with a background in holistic health, which is where her commitment to sustainability stems from.

“It was and is important to me to ensure that the people in my supply chain adhere to policies that do not take advantage of people in their employ, and that they adhere to processes designed to limit their environmental impact,” she said. “Taking affirmative actions, consciously designing our products and having transparent business practices is often not the easiest path, but I believe it is truly important given how intrinsically connected we all are.”

In a short amount of time the jeweler has already been awarded the prestigious Butterfly Mark, by Positive Luxury, the London-based organization that vets and promotes the most sustainable luxury lifestyle businesses. To earn the accolade, brands have to make a positive impact on people and the planet and go above and beyond the minimum standards laid out by international law, as stated by Positive Luxury. Luca Jouel sits alongside Stephen Webster, Forevermark and Chaumet in having the trust mark.

The new cuff link range retail from $600 to $900 and are available in the U.S. on 1stdibs.com.