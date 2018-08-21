Authentic Brands Group has appointed Daniel Dienst its executive vice chairman and chief strategy officer.

In his new role at ABG, Dienst will help shape the brand management firm’s long-term strategy, lead the company’s global business development and have oversight for the focus on media and digital strategy, as well as work closely with the firm’s chairman and chief executive officer Jamie Salter and the mergers and acquisitions team. The position of executive vice chairman is a new one for ABG. The company at one point had a chief strategy officer, but the role then was different in function from the one Dienst has taken on.

Salter said, “Dan brings a compelling vision and powerful skill-set to our team. I look forward to working with him to strengthen and scale our organization.”

Nick Woodhouse, ABG’s president and chief marketing officer, said he was impressed by Dienst’s passion and approach to business and leadership.

Dienst said, “I’m thrilled to join ABG, an organization that is committed to building long-term value and driving innovation across all touchpoints and platforms.”

Dienst’s most recent executive position at a public company was as chairman and ceo of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc., which was eventually sold in 2016 to Sequential Brands Group Inc. Most recently, he was chief strategic adviser to Marie Kondo of KonMari Media Inc., helping her scale her media, publishing and product empire. He also was an independent director of 1stdibs.com, the leading marketplace for art and antiques.