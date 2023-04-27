Authentic Brands Group to Kick Off Global Citizen Campaign With Reebok Product

Authentic Brands Group has identified the mark as well as the brand partners that it will work with for its Global Citizen initiative.

As reported in February, the brand development and marketing company is partnering with Global Citizen, the world’s largest international advocacy organization, to spur customers to use their purchasing power to drive change. The deal is part of the nonprofit organization’s Take Action campaign and will include an array of co-branded products, marketing activations and donation round-up programs. A percentage of the purchase price of the co-branded merchandise will go to Global Citizen.

“When consumers purchase items featuring the Take Action mark, they will know they are supporting positive global impact and are encouraged to become a global citizen,” said Natasha Fishman, chief communications officer and executive vice president of marketing for Authentic.

First up will be Authentic’s Reebok brand followed by the company’s Aéropostale, Nautica and Lucky Brand labels. The Reebok x Take Action capsule will include co-branded men’s and women’s footwear, apparel and accessories. The collection will launch in October in Reebok stores and online as well as at select retailers.

To promote the initiative, Portia Blunt, vice president of global apparel for Reebok, will speak about the capsule at the Global Citizen Now action summit in New York on Friday.

Global Citizen’s primary mission is to end extreme poverty around the world. Over the past decade, the organization has deployed $41 billion in commitments on its platforms to impact more than 1.15 billion lives. The nonprofit was established in Australia in 2008. The deal with Authentic runs through 2026.