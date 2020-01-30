Authentic Brands Group, the brand development, marketing and entertainment company that made headlines in November for acquiring Barneys New York, is expanding to the West Coast with a new Los Angeles office.

Located in the penthouse at 9000 Sunset Boulevard, the 3,000-square-foot space has a Style Studio for stylists to pull for red carpets and editorials, with product collections from ABG’s brands, including Neil Lane, Judith Leiber, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Hervé Leger, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman and more. (Jennifer Lopez carried a football-shaped Leiber bag at a Super Bowl event in Miami on Thursday, which her stylists sourced from the new showroom.) The space will be curated thematically on a seasonal basis, to offer product for awards season, festival season and more.

“We are headquartered in New York, but growing with offices in Shanghai, Toronto and Mexico City, L.A. and next up will be Europe,” said Alexandra Taylor, senior vice president of marketing for ABG.

The West Coast office’s 10 employees will manage celebrity lines (ABG’s portfolio includes the Marilyn Monroe, Mini Marilyn, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal and Dr. J brands) and brand collaborations with entertainment properties, such as Leiber’s Disney-themed product. “Because of the proximity to studios and talent agencies, we saw the importance of having a second HQ,” Taylor added.

As the Barneys New York brand evolves, it will also likely be integrated into the ABG West offerings, and made available to influencers, stylists and content creators.

“A lot of brands are choosing to move to L.A. or like us to have a second home in L.A.,” Taylor said. “It’s growing as a city of influencers.”