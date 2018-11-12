To fete the 50th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix’s seminal album “Electric Ladyland,” Authentic Hendrix, the family-run company that maintains the image, music and likeness of the legendary rocker, and Los Angeles brand Libertine have partnered to create a luxury apparel collection for Fred Segal Sunset.

Debuting in Sprig of 2019, the collection, designed by Johnson Hartig, comprises a luxury men’s and women’s apparel capsule inspired by Hendrix’s singular style.

To kick-start the new collaboration, the partners will celebrate tonight at Fred Segal’s West Hollywood location, where Hartig will unveil a newly-created, limited-edition Jimi Hendrix unisex shirt, inspired by the photograph Hendrix had originally wanted for the Electric Ladyland album cover. The photo shows the band posing with children and was taken by Linda Eastman, who would later marry Paul McCartney.

“Jimi’s style was part of his persona. Although it was deliberate and not accidental, he didn’t even have to try to be spectacular. He just was,” explained Authentic Hendrix chief executive officer and president Janie Hendrix. “Johnson Hartig’s fashion sense mirrors Jimi’s flair and that’s no accident either. His designs are colorful, bold and electrifying. That’s the spirit of Jimi and it makes the Libertine line that we’ll launch at Fred Segal a perfect fit for the Jimi Hendrix Luxury Capsule Collection.”

Said Hartig, an avid rock’n’roll fan, “Jimi Hendrix defied expectations and pushed musical and performance boundaries as well as fashion boundaries to unbelievable heights. From tie-dye head scarves, velvet, military-inspired jackets and leather-fringed vests, Hendrix’s fashion sense was as bold, innovative and inspiring as his music. I’m honored to be entrusted with interpreting his style and artistry as we celebrate the man, musician and artist who has continued to inspire each and every generation of the past 50 years.”

Originally released on Oct. 16, 1968, “Electric Ladyland” is the source of such legendary Hendrix tracks as “All Along the Watchtower,” “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Crosstown Traffic” and “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.” It is commonly acknowledged by Hendrix cognoscenti as the most fully realized, cohesive project of his entire career. The only Hendrix album to have hit #1 on the Billboard charts, it is the crowning achievement of The Jimi Hendrix Experience and underscored Hendrix’s abilities as singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary, Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, are releasing the deluxe-edition box set this month. Also included is “Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes,” which presents demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career, plus a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the entire original album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer.