×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Aviator Nation’s Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-up

The designer is temporarily setting up shop downtown while she eyes a more permanent outpost.

Founder Paige Mycoskie Wearing Aviator Nation.
Founder Paige Mycoskie Wearing Aviator Nation. Nick Onken

Winter is coming, but Paige Mycoskie is bringing a slice of SoCal sunshine to SoHo.

Her Los Angeles-based apparel brand Aviator Nation, known for ’70s-inflected tracksuits adorned with smiley faces and rainbows, is popping up in the high-traffic neighborhood just as holiday shopping kicks into high gear. 

Open for two weeks starting Friday, the outpost will allow Mycoskie, an avid surfer, to test the waters with the East Coast market.

The shop will feature Aviator Nation’s fall 2022 collection of unisex separates in tiger and cheetah prints alongside those with insulated quilting, as well as a limited run of embroidered jackets and tote bags exclusive to the SoHo outpost. 

Related Galleries

2022 Aviator Nation Malibu
The Aviator Nation Fall 2022 Collection. Nick Onken

“Our online shop sells to New York almost as much as California, so it’s clear there are a lot of brand loyalists in the city,” she said. A permanent home here could be on the horizon should sales from the pop-up meet expectations, bringing the brand’s retail presence to 18 doors across the U.S., including its Dreamland event and music space in Malibu.

Though Mycoskie arrived on the scene in 2006 with her brother Blake, who kickstarted his Toms line of shoes that same year, Aviator Nation has been in rapid expansion mode since 2020 when members of the TikTok crowd, confined to their homes due to the pandemic, were searching for comfortable pieces that could still draw eyeballs. 

Despite shifting interest back toward dressier, going-out fashion, Mycoskie remains optimistic about growth. 

“We are more elevated than the average athleisure brand,” said the designer, who was recently added to Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women. Touting the success of her recently expanded denim and skiwear offering Mycoskie continued, “We are definitely not slowing down.”  

2022 Aviator Nation Malibu
The Aviator Nation Fall 2022 Collection. Nick Onken
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Hot Summer Bags

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aviator Nation's Paige Mycoskie Touches Down in New York for Pop-Up

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad