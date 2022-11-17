Lavinia Fuksas Introduces Latest Jewelry Collection in New York

Cosmopolite jeweler Lavinia Fuksas penned her love letter to New York City with her latest jewelry collection.

The 40-piece lineup presented in the city with an exhibition featuring back-lit displays referencing Manhattan’s skyline and followed by a cocktail and dinner reception, nods to architectural shapes with gilded cages running throughout.

All handmade in Italy, Fuksas’ jewels combine 9-karat gold with white diamonds, malachite, nacre, onyx or lapis, carefully selected to stand out yet telegraph an understated, chic attitude. Colored stones add a modernist spin to the demure designs, while tiny diamonds averaging 0.2 karats provide extra light, keeping the collection somewhat accessible, with a few exceptions.

Lavinia Fuksas latest jewelry collection. Courtesy of Lavinia Fuksas

The collection retails between 290 and 2900 euros, with entry-price styles crafted from bronze or silver, while a 15,000-euro mesh-style chocker wrapping around the neck and illuminated by small diamonds and mother-of-pearl triangles marks the one-of-a-kind high jewelry item in the range.

The designer, who introduced her namesake jewelry brand in late 2020 as her first solo project after co-helming the AdMater label, is also to introduce a new upcycling collection named “Heritage,” whereby customers can provide personal jewel and stone heirlooms that she will rework into contemporary accessories.