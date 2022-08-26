×
Avril Lavigne Embraces Shania Twain’s Animal Instinct in Leopard-print Hooded Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

The singer looked to Shania Twain for inspiration — an apt choice as she presented Twain with the Academy's Poet's Award.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Avril
Avril Lavigne attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

Avril Lavigne made a vibrant appearance at the Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 24.

The “Love Sux” songstress arrived in a leopard-print hooded minidress by Ashton Michael. Her look featured a black leather corset zippered top, coordinated with a panel-box pleated skirt that had studded embellishments at the hip.

Avril Lavigne attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

The removable topcoat was decorated with studs that outlined the hood’s peak and shoulder line. Lavigne completed the outfit with black mid-calf lace-up boots.

She also sported an orange-accented hairstyle by Lauren Bates.

Lavigne looked for inspiration from one of the night’s honorees, Shania Twain — an apt choice, as Lavigne presented Twain with the Academy’s Poet’s Award, which recognized her achievement as a lyricist.

Shania Twain attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

Twain arrived on the red carpet in a plunging black, floor-length dress by Monsoori with a leopard-print cowboy hat and matching heeled boots.

Prior to the ceremony, Lavigne shared with her Instagram followers that the animal prints she embraced in her own look was a reference to Twain’s outfit seen in the 1997 music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Lavigne recently channeled her own style history through a collaborative clothing and accessories line with Killstar. The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection is available on the brand’s website with prices that range from $14.99 to $59.99.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

