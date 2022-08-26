Avril Lavigne Embraces Shania Twain’s Animal Instinct in Leopard-print Hooded Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

Avril Lavigne made a vibrant appearance at the Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 24.

The “Love Sux” songstress arrived in a leopard-print hooded minidress by Ashton Michael. Her look featured a black leather corset zippered top, coordinated with a panel-box pleated skirt that had studded embellishments at the hip.

Avril Lavigne attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

The removable topcoat was decorated with studs that outlined the hood’s peak and shoulder line. Lavigne completed the outfit with black mid-calf lace-up boots.

She also sported an orange-accented hairstyle by Lauren Bates.

Lavigne looked for inspiration from one of the night’s honorees, Shania Twain — an apt choice, as Lavigne presented Twain with the Academy’s Poet’s Award, which recognized her achievement as a lyricist.

Shania Twain attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

Twain arrived on the red carpet in a plunging black, floor-length dress by Monsoori with a leopard-print cowboy hat and matching heeled boots.

Prior to the ceremony, Lavigne shared with her Instagram followers that the animal prints she embraced in her own look was a reference to Twain’s outfit seen in the 1997 music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Lavigne recently channeled her own style history through a collaborative clothing and accessories line with Killstar. The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection is available on the brand’s website with prices that range from $14.99 to $59.99.