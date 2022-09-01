×
Avril Lavigne Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Vivienne Westwood Tartan Suit and Harness

Lavigne was joined at the celebration by her fiancé Mod Sun and Machine Gun Kelly. 

Avril Lavigne wears tartan vivienne westwood
Avril Lavigne at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 31, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Avril Lavigne looked to her signature pop-punk style to celebrate receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Grammy-nominated musician accepted her star on Wednesday wearing a green and pink plaid oversize suit accented with a black harness from Vivienne Westwood, paired with chunky boots from Giuseppe Zanotti. She was joined at the celebration by her fiancé Mod Sun, Machine Gun Kelly, Joel Madden, Ryan Cabrera and Jaden Hossler. 

Lavigne’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is pegged to the 20th anniversary of her hit debut album, “Let Go,” which included some of her most popular songs like “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated.” 

Related Galleries

Avril Lavigne at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 31, 2022, in Los Angeles, Gilbert Flores for Variety

 “Today, I love making music more than ever,” Lavigne said during her speech. “I feel so inspired. And I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day, full of hopes and dreams, sees this star and thinks to themself, ‘Oh, my God, my name could be there one day, too.’ Because it can. What an amazing 20 years, and I can’t wait for the next 20.” 

Lavigne’s star comes at a busy time for the musician. Last week, she released her latest fashion collection — a pop-punk-inspired collection with Killstar. She’s also set to go on tour next month, starting off in South America. 

Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun, Avril Lavigne at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 31, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety
