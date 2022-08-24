×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Avril Lavigne Teams With Killstar for Pop-punk-inspired Fashion Collection

The collection offers apparel, accessories and intimates in a bright pink colorway.

Avril Lavigne is bringing her pop-punk aesthetic to a new fashion collection.

The Grammy-nominated musician is teaming up with U.K.-based fashion label Killstar on a collection of apparel, accessories and intimates inspired by Lavigne’s signature style.

“I’ve always been glam, rock ‘n’ roll with a twist of goth — all depending on my mood,” Lavigne said in an email interview. “I love going from Dickies and Dr. Martens to Versace and Vivienne Westwood. I think it shows itself in the Killstar collection because it is edgy and elegant all at the same time.”

The collection is designed in a bright pink colorway, with pieces featuring a skeleton design or a barbed wire motif. The apparel includes crop tops, bodysuits, oversize tops, sweaters, skirts, pants and dresses, with accessories like a rolling suitcase, wide brim hat and heeled combat boots.

Lavigne stated her favorite pieces from the collection are the suitcase and the Ribcage Maxi Dress, which is a black dress with a pink skeleton design.

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection , clothing line and fashion collection, goth and punk style
Avril Lavigne models pieces from her Killstar collection. Courtesy

The musician has been in the spotlight for the last 20 years, with her first album “Let Go” earning her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lavigne has previously worked with other fashion and beauty brands, including Kohl’s and Sally Hansen. She previously ran her own junior fashion line called Abbey Dawn, which collaborated with JustFab on an accessories collection in 2012.

While her style started off more punk and grunge, Lavigne’s style has evolved into a more pop-punk aesthetic, combining bright colors with gothic motifs.

“My style has evolved from tomboy and sporty to rock ‘n’ roll glam,” she said. “Everyone knows during my first album I was wearing a lot of baggy clothes, skate shoes and ties, but then I got really into corsets, bondage pants and having fun with tutus. My style today is a blend of everything I have worn in the past.”

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection is available now on the brand’s website and ranges in price from $14.99 to $59.99.

