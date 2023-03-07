×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods Beats Revenue Expectations After Holiday Season

Business

Zalando Plans to Combat Post-pandemic Hangover

Avril Lavigne, Tyga and Jared Leto Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

The event was held in Paris to fete the new face of Angel.

Hunter Schafer and Casey Cadwallader
Hunter Schafer and Casey Cadwallader Photo by Stephane Feugere for Mugler

LUCKY STAR: Avril Lavigne and Tyga appeared at Mugler’s party in Paris together on Monday night, near to the bewitching hour of midnight. They were followed by Jared Leto not long after.

The three were among hundreds of guests — who also included Georgia May Jagger and Soo Joo Park — assembled in the Left Bank venue near Pavillon des Invalides to celebrate Hunter Schafer as the new face of Mugler’s iconic scent Angel.

Avril Lavigne Andrea Adriani

Schafer, wearing a black, studded Mugler catsuit, gushed about shooting the Angel Elixir campaign.

Related Galleries

“I had never done these sort of trapeze stunts before. So it was a really fun opportunity — you had to learn how to work on being lifted in the air,” she said. “It was really special.”

After Schafer signed on to front the perfume, coming in a star-shaped bottle, she learned that many people in her life have been wearing Angel for three decades, unbeknownst to her.

“I’m understanding the impact that this fragrance has had over a long time,” said Schafer, who has acted in a few movies coming out in the next year or so, including “The Hunger Games” prequel and “Cuckoo.”  She will have a cameo in an upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film, as well.

Tyga Andrea Adriani

Schafer had been in the sites of Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s artistic director.

“I’ve always adored Hunter,” he said. Cadwallader invited Schafer to Mugler’s show, but she couldn’t make it. 

“Hunter saw it when she landed and said: ‘I still want to meet you,’” Cadwallader continued.

“So she came to my office, we had a chat and it was really lovely,” he explained, adding he next saw Schafer at a pool on a New Year’s Day. “I had the guts to DM her and say: ‘Hey, would you like to open the first Mugler show video?’ That’s the time we dumped the water on her head.

“She’s just the kind of person that you want to be around all the time,” Cadwallader said. “She is so kind, so easygoing and just full of energy.”

He wanted Schafer to front Angel for three years, but Elixir’s launch marked the brand’s reboot under the ownership of L’Oréal, whose chief executive officer, Nicolas Hieronimus, was at the party.

Jared Leto Andrea Adriani

“And that was like, ‘This is the time,’” Cadwallader said. “It just worked out. It turned her into a stuntwoman,” he added with a laugh. “She did it all herself, it was so impressive. Hunter was like: ‘OK, let’s do it again.’ She is very impressive — that’s a very Mugler girl.”

After Angel’s 30th anniversary last year, Mugler, the brand, will turn 50 in a year-and-a-half.

“Those are the only anniversaries that I’ve been talking about,” Cadwallader said. “My birthday, I don’t really look forward to as an anniversary.”

Other revelers at the party included Danièle Lahana, global president of Mugler fashion and fragrance, and Mert Alas.

Held at the Pavillon des Invalides, bathed in blue to match the Angel Elixir bottle, one room had dancing strobe lights and also wooed guests with music mixed by DJs Jeune Pouce, Broodoo, Lukas Heerich and Bobby Bethoven.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Hot Summer Bags

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad