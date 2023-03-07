Avril Lavigne, Tyga and Jared Leto Attend Mugler Party Honoring Hunter Schafer

LUCKY STAR: Avril Lavigne and Tyga appeared at Mugler’s party in Paris together on Monday night, near to the bewitching hour of midnight. They were followed by Jared Leto not long after.

The three were among hundreds of guests — who also included Georgia May Jagger and Soo Joo Park — assembled in the Left Bank venue near Pavillon des Invalides to celebrate Hunter Schafer as the new face of Mugler’s iconic scent Angel.

Schafer, wearing a black, studded Mugler catsuit, gushed about shooting the Angel Elixir campaign.

“I had never done these sort of trapeze stunts before. So it was a really fun opportunity — you had to learn how to work on being lifted in the air,” she said. “It was really special.”

After Schafer signed on to front the perfume, coming in a star-shaped bottle, she learned that many people in her life have been wearing Angel for three decades, unbeknownst to her.

“I’m understanding the impact that this fragrance has had over a long time,” said Schafer, who has acted in a few movies coming out in the next year or so, including “The Hunger Games” prequel and “Cuckoo.” She will have a cameo in an upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film, as well.

Schafer had been in the sites of Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s artistic director.

“I’ve always adored Hunter,” he said. Cadwallader invited Schafer to Mugler’s show, but she couldn’t make it.

“Hunter saw it when she landed and said: ‘I still want to meet you,’” Cadwallader continued.

“So she came to my office, we had a chat and it was really lovely,” he explained, adding he next saw Schafer at a pool on a New Year’s Day. “I had the guts to DM her and say: ‘Hey, would you like to open the first Mugler show video?’ That’s the time we dumped the water on her head.

“She’s just the kind of person that you want to be around all the time,” Cadwallader said. “She is so kind, so easygoing and just full of energy.”

He wanted Schafer to front Angel for three years, but Elixir’s launch marked the brand’s reboot under the ownership of L’Oréal, whose chief executive officer, Nicolas Hieronimus, was at the party.

“And that was like, ‘This is the time,’” Cadwallader said. “It just worked out. It turned her into a stuntwoman,” he added with a laugh. “She did it all herself, it was so impressive. Hunter was like: ‘OK, let’s do it again.’ She is very impressive — that’s a very Mugler girl.”

After Angel’s 30th anniversary last year, Mugler, the brand, will turn 50 in a year-and-a-half.

“Those are the only anniversaries that I’ve been talking about,” Cadwallader said. “My birthday, I don’t really look forward to as an anniversary.”

Other revelers at the party included Danièle Lahana, global president of Mugler fashion and fragrance, and Mert Alas.

Held at the Pavillon des Invalides, bathed in blue to match the Angel Elixir bottle, one room had dancing strobe lights and also wooed guests with music mixed by DJs Jeune Pouce, Broodoo, Lukas Heerich and Bobby Bethoven.