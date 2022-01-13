Awake NY, No Company Launch T-shirt Supporting Bronx Fire Victims

Awake New York and marketing agency No Company have collaborated to launch on Thursday a T-shirt to support the victims of the Bronx building fire on Jan. 9 that claimed 17 lives.

Awake NY founder Angelo Baque and No Company founder Ricardo Rodriguez tapped a number of brands and creatives in their network to help provide support for the victims of the tragedy, including brands Fear of God, Union Los Angeles, Just Don, Denim Tears, Luar, Barriers Worldwide and Ice Studios; photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis and graffiti artist and hip-hop pioneer Shirt King Phade; culinarians Ghetto Gastro and Scarr’s Pizza; nightlife institution Ghe20Gothi1k; content venture Go from BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, and hip-hop radio station Hot97.

The T-shirt, retailing for $60 and available on the Awake New York website until midnight EST on Jan. 17, features artwork by Shirt King Phade on the shirt’s front that says “I [Heart] The Bronx” with subway trains and the borough’s many neighborhoods, and every partner’s logo on the back of the T-shirt. All proceeds from the sales of the T-shirt will go to Until Freedom Network, a nonprofit organization focused on addressing racial and systemic injustice that is in direct contact with teams on the ground in The Bronx.

Click here to preorder the shirt.

The back of the Awake New York x No Company T-shirt bearing logos from brands Fear of God, Hot97, Just Don and more. Courtesy Photo

On Jan. 9, a Central Bronx high-rise fire at the Twin Parks North West, Site 4, a 19-story residential building with 120 apartments, killed 17 people including eight children and injured 44. According to investigators, a space heater ignited a mattress on the second and third floors, which took almost four hours to contain. The heater was used for a prolonged period, according to investigators, due to cold indoor temperatures. The building had three complaints for heating in 2021.

Twin Parks North West, Site 4 is co-owned by Camber Property Group, whose cofounder, Rick Gropper, is a housing adviser to newly elected Mayor Eric Adams. Survivors of the fire filed suit against the city and past and present landlords seeking $1 billion for the victims.