Monday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

A|X Armani Exchange Launches Recruiting Campaign for First Store in Italy

The store will open in Milan’s central shopping area of Piazza San Babila in February 2022.

The A|X Armani Exchange "I Need
The A|X Armani Exchange "I Need You" campaign. Alex Nawrocky/Courtesy of A|X Armani Exchange

A|X Armani Exchange has launched an open call to recruit staffers for its first store in Italy, which is slated to open in February 2022 in Milan.

Dubbed “I Need You,” the inclusive recruiting campaign kicked off on social media on Monday and will run through Nov. 20, when a posting activity will also start in Milanese areas that particularly resonate with the younger generations that the brand targets.

Photographed by Alex Nawrocky, eight fresh faces appear in the black-and-white images and in a short video directed by Brian Hekker encouraging viewers to join the project. Posters will have a QR code enabling users to discover more on the initiative and directly apply for it.

Candidates for the role of sales associate, for one, will be required to have two to five years of experience in this role as well as a range of interpersonal skills.

The recruiting project will culminate on Dec. 10, when the Armani/Teatro location will host a day gathering all candidates and select the staff. Regardless of the outcome, the event intends to be a social moment, embodying the sense of community and peer-to-peer connection that the brand wants to communicate.

Candidates selected will eventually form the team of the new store, which will be located in Milan’s central shopping area of Piazza San Babila, next to Urban Outfitters and opposite shops including the Diesel flagship. Overlooking the lively Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, the two-floor space formerly housed the Nadine women’s wear retailer.

A|X Armani Exchange was launched in 1991, the same year it opened its retail store in Manhattan’s SoHo. The brand was already a pioneer in online communication and retailing, launching its armaniexchange.com site in 1995 and adding online sales in 1997.

In 2014, Giorgio Armani unveiled ambitious plans to turn this brand into “the first global Italian fast-fashion brand targeting a young customer whose DNA is strongly Armani.” The designer unveiled such a strategy as he revealed he had acquired the remaining 50 percent of A|X that he did not already own. Armani raised his stake in the A|X Armani Exchange venture with Como Holdings Inc. to 50 percent at the end of 2008. The venture with Como Holdings Inc., called Presidio Holdings Ltd., with Christina Ong and her husband, Ong Beng Seng, Armani’s longtime business partners and the licensees of the A|X Armani Exchange brand, was signed in 2005, and has helped boost worldwide revenues of the A|X brand.

In 2017, the importance of the brand was emphasized when Armani announced a restructuring of his labels, revealing his decision to cease the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans brands and use only the Giorgio ArmaniEmporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange names, blending Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans into those three main lines.

