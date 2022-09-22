×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giuliano Calza on What to Expect From GCDS, Starting With Its Spring 2023 Show

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles

Axel Arigato Teams With David Luraschi for Fall 2022 Campaign and Opens Up a Digital Pop-up Shop

The brand is aggressively pushing apparel in its portfolio.

Axel Arigato
For the fall 2022 campaign shot in Lake Como, Italy, the brand has enlisted the help of photographer David Luraschi. Courtesy of Axel Arigato

LONDON — Swedish brand Axel Arigato is synonymous with cult sneakers, but now the brand is aggressively adding apparel to its portfolio.

In 2018, Max Svardh, cofounder and creative director of the brand, received a $7.5 million investment from specialist fund Vaultier7 to focus on apparel, which was first introduced in 2017.

“Since we opened the first store, we saw that the customer had a big appetite to complete the look, not only buying just the sneakers but actually buying the full sets. That’s why we dipped our toes into hoodies, T-shirts and sweaters in the first place,” Svardh told WWD in June.

Related Galleries

For the fall 2022 campaign shot in Lake Como, Italy, the brand has enlisted the help of photographer David Luraschi, whose clientele includes M Le Monde, Rimowa and Jacquemus, to launch a puffer jacket collection.

On the road to a sustainable future, the brand has exclusively used recycled polyester for the puffer jackets. Courtesy of Axel Arigato

Axel Arigato has collaborated with digital showroom Immersivo to create a space based on the campaign for customers to interact with the pieces and the environment of Lake Como. The interactive world will include a pop-up show where the collection is displayed on a floating igloo.

On the road to a sustainable future, the brand has exclusively used recycled polyester for the puffer jackets, as well as for the inside interior. Seaqual Yarn, which is made up of 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester thread, 10 percent upcycled marine plastic, and 90 percent post-consumer PET from land sources, is also used in the collection.

The materials have been sourced from Seaqual Initiative, an organization that aims to clean up waste around the ocean and then give it a second life.

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Hot Summer Bags

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Axel Arigato Teams Up With David

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad