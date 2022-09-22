Axel Arigato Teams With David Luraschi for Fall 2022 Campaign and Opens Up a Digital Pop-up Shop

LONDON — Swedish brand Axel Arigato is synonymous with cult sneakers, but now the brand is aggressively adding apparel to its portfolio.

In 2018, Max Svardh, cofounder and creative director of the brand, received a $7.5 million investment from specialist fund Vaultier7 to focus on apparel, which was first introduced in 2017.

“Since we opened the first store, we saw that the customer had a big appetite to complete the look, not only buying just the sneakers but actually buying the full sets. That’s why we dipped our toes into hoodies, T-shirts and sweaters in the first place,” Svardh told WWD in June.

For the fall 2022 campaign shot in Lake Como, Italy, the brand has enlisted the help of photographer David Luraschi, whose clientele includes M Le Monde, Rimowa and Jacquemus, to launch a puffer jacket collection.

On the road to a sustainable future, the brand has exclusively used recycled polyester for the puffer jackets. Courtesy of Axel Arigato

Axel Arigato has collaborated with digital showroom Immersivo to create a space based on the campaign for customers to interact with the pieces and the environment of Lake Como. The interactive world will include a pop-up show where the collection is displayed on a floating igloo.

On the road to a sustainable future, the brand has exclusively used recycled polyester for the puffer jackets, as well as for the inside interior. Seaqual Yarn, which is made up of 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester thread, 10 percent upcycled marine plastic, and 90 percent post-consumer PET from land sources, is also used in the collection.

The materials have been sourced from Seaqual Initiative, an organization that aims to clean up waste around the ocean and then give it a second life.