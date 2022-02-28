EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Curry Releases First Fashion Collection With JustFab

Ayesha Curry is furthering her partnership with JustFab with her first full fashion collection.

The actress and cookbook author is releasing her first apparel and shoewear collection as part of her new global design partnership with JustFab. The partnership comes after Curry and JustFab teamed in October for a footwear collection.

Curry’s new collection, which debuts on JustFab on Tuesday, includes apparel pieces like dresses, jumpsuits, tops, trousers, shorts and jackets, as well heels, mules, sandals, boots and sneakers all designed in a warm color palette of yellow, white, burgundy and beige, among others, to offer trendy options for the spring. Apparel styles range in price from $32.95 to $59.95 and shoes range in price from $29.95 to $56.95.

“I feel like we’re coming out of this ridiculous pandemic and everyone is just excited to get outside and enjoy life again, and for me, that meant incorporating color into the collection,” Curry explained. “I have to be honest, I’m a big beige, black and tan type of girl when it comes to my wardrobe, but I feel like your wardrobe reflects your mood and it plays a part in the color and how you feel, so I wanted to really switch it up a little and bring in bold patterns, florals, colors and tap into my free-spirited feminine side again.”

Ayesha Curry models styles from her JustFab collection. Courtesy of JustFab

Curry leaned into a free-spirited aesthetic by looking to 1970s and bohemian fashion styles for the collection. This is seen through pieces like a long-sleeved dress with an oversize floral print, off-the-shoulder smocked tops and wooden mules.

“I wanted to envision Princess Diana going to Coachella,” Curry said on the collection’s vibe. “I myself have been trying to go to Coachella for a decade now and have never gotten to go, so I was like ‘if I don’t get to go at least I’m going to dress like I’m going.’”

Another special element Curry wanted to include in the JustFab collaboration is to honor strong Black female leaders by naming each shoe after a prominent woman of the time period. Some of the Black female leaders Curry looked to were Nina Simone, Toni Morrison, Billie Holiday, Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, bell hooks and more.

Curry explained she chose to name the shoe collection after these women “to honor their embodiment of that free spirit and the spirit of that time and recognize the important part they played in history.”

Ayesha Curry models styles from her JustFab collection. Courtesy of JustFab

While Curry explained the collection is a slight departure from her more muted style, she stated the collection offers playful and versatile pieces for spring that can appeal to anyone’s style and transcend into other seasons.

For standout styles, Curry highlighted the Audre heeled sandal, which comes in brown and white, as a staple shoe that can dress up any outfit, as well as the Bell mule, which comes in beige and golden yellow and features a laser-cut-out design.

“I’d say the everyday woman,” Curry said when asked who the collection is for. “I wouldn’t put an age on the style. I’d say any woman that’s looking to have a moment with their fashion and be free-spirited and find that spring revival with their wardrobe. That’s who the collection is for.”

