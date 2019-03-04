BEIJING — Compagnie Financiere Richemont-owned Azzedine Alaïa is bringing its exhibition “The Secret Alchemy of a Collection” from Paris to Beijing.

Organized by Carla Sozzani, a close friend of the late designer’s and curated by Oliver Saillard, some rare pieces from the 1992 Summer collection, the largest collection the late couturier ever made, is on display on the fourth floor of SKP Beijing. The exhibition will run until March 26.

High-end fashion department store SKP Beijing, known to the West as China’s luxury mecca, is the most important point of sales for many luxury brands in China. Azzedine Alaïa opened his third boutique there with an exhibition featuring red evening dresses and photographs from Erwin Blumenfeld in 2014.

“When Mr. Alaia and Mr. Ji [Xiao An, chairman of Hualian Group, parent company of SKP Beijing] met, it was immediate sympathy between them and friendship without words and only through eyes happened and stayed,” Sozzani said.

Ji and Sozzani will host a cocktail party on March 17 to celebrate the exhibition.

SKP Beijing has been a hot spot for fashion companies to collaborate with unique retail and branding experiences. In January, Dior Men took over the whole façade to celebrate the launch of Kim Jones’ first collection with a replica of the KAWS x Dior BFF statue from his runway show .

