LONDON — Baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his first official appearance on Wednesday during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 10-day tour of Africa, which runs through Oct. 2.

The couple introduced four-and-a-half-month-old Archie, who was dressed in H&M blue and white striped overalls, to the antiapartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The archbishop was pictured kissing Archie on the forehead. The overalls, which retail at 12.99 pounds, is part of H&M’s Conscious collection, a range that promotes the fast fashion’s brand use of recycled materials, and is in line with duchess’ advocacy for sustainable and ethical fashion.

This is only the second time the youngest member of the royal family has made a public appearance. His parents first introduced Archie to the world during a press gathering at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle a few days after his birth.

On Wednesday, Meghan was dressed in a navy and white dress by Club Monaco. The family of three visited the archbishop’s Legacy Foundation in Cape Town and learned about its work, including the development of youth and leadership and social justice.

“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality; Archie loved meeting you!” the duke and duchess wrote on their official Instagram account.

The last time Prince Harry met Tutu was in 2015 after Queen Elizabeth II named the archbishop an honorary member of The Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to United Kingdom Communities and International Peace and Reconciliation.

Prince Harry will continue to tour around Africa, to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan and Archie will stay in South Africa and rejoin the duke in Johannesburg at the end of the trip.