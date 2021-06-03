The full range of Baby Dior is coming to North America for the first time.

The French luxury house is bringing its entire children’s collection to the continent through a series of pop-ups throughout summer and fall in key cities including New York, Miami and Los Angeles. There will be a small presentation at a private residence in Bridgehampton on June 5-6 that will be by invitation only. But the public will be invited to experience the collection when shops open on June 8 at the Dior Miami Design District store and the brand’s 57th Street store in New York City through July 8. That will be followed by a pop-up at Dior’s Colonnade store in Toronto on June 18.

Then from Sept. 20-Oct. 25 in Los Angeles, there will be a pop-up at Dior’s Beverly Hills store. From Oct. 8-11, the brand will hold an event in that location where it will offer an opportunity for children and their parents to have fun and discover exclusive products that will be specifically developed for the event.

The pop-ups will feature the fall 2021-22 collection for both babies and kids and feature signature pieces from the Christian Dior Atelier line and layette essentials including gradient long tulle skirts, embroidered tops and dresses, accessories including the B27 sneakers and new bucket bag, and strollers featuring the iconic Dior Toile de Jouy pattern.

The company opted to open pop-ups to create buzz and raise awareness of the children’s collections. The lines will also be available on the brand’s U.S. e-commerce site and at other Dior stores around the country. The locations for the pop-ups were chosen as a result of the potential the brand identified for the Baby Dior launch in the U.S., the company said, as it works to establish a true following for the children’s collection in this region.

Outside North America, there are Baby Dior in other key cities around the world including Paris, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Moscow and others. The first shop dedicated to the children’s collection opened at 28 Avenue Montaigne in Paris in 1967. The shop, which is still in the same location, drew loyal Dior customer Princess Grace of Monaco to its grand opening. The Princess was an early proponent of the Baby Dior line as a collection for her to dress her growing children.