The wait for baby Sussex is finally over.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child, a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. On Wednesday, the couple made their first appearance together as a family in Windsor, later revealing in an Instagram post the baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name choice comes as a surprise as British bookmakers saw the most bets placed on more traditional British royal names, like Albert, Arthur, Alexander, James and Phillip. However, the Internet has already started having fun with the name, many making references to the titular character of the Archie Comics series and the CW show it inspired, “Riverdale,” whose main, red-haired character is named Archie Andrews.

Read on to see more social reactions to baby Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Archiekins! — Netflix US (@netflix) May 8, 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, First of His Name, Earl of Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/JgqlBE3p4k — Carlos (@TheRealClosgolf) May 8, 2019

Harry and Meghan been doing that jingle jangle — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 8, 2019

Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his first day of Kindergarten pic.twitter.com/tV3OjT96rN — Travis Keys (@travkeys) May 8, 2019

when you hear archie isn’t short for archibald…it’s just archie pic.twitter.com/qQq8TMEVFM — spindles (@itspindles) May 8, 2019

