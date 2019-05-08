It was the first time that Markle has stepped out in public since she had the baby, early Monday morning, and since her maternity leave began in mid-March. She was dressed in a white, sleeveless trench style dress similar to the House of Nonie one she wore to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition last July in London.

She said in a television interview that her new son ”has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm and he’s just been the dream. I have the two best guys in the world.”

The new royal, who was wrapped in a white shawl and a matching cap, appeared to be asleep in Prince Harry’s arms. When asked who the baby takes after, Prince Harry responded: “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?” He added that “parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

The new royal will be meeting his great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh later this afternoon in Windsor.