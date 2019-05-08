Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire

REX/Shutterstock

LONDON –Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made the big reveal, introducing their yet-to-be-named newborn son to the public during a brief interview with TV reporters at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time that Markle has stepped out in public since she had the baby, early Monday morning, and since her maternity leave began in mid-March. She was dressed in a white, sleeveless trench style dress similar to the House of Nonie one she wore to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition last July in London.

She said in a television interview that her new son ”has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm and he’s just been the dream. I have the two best guys in the world.”

The new royal, who was wrapped in a white shawl and a matching cap, appeared to be asleep in Prince Harry’s arms. When asked who the baby takes after, Prince Harry responded: “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?” He added that “parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

The new royal will be meeting his great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh later this afternoon in Windsor.

