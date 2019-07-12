If a cake were ever chosen to represent a couture dress, a top contender would have to be one of Lady M’s confections. The brand’s signature offering, the Mille Crêpe, consists of at least 20 handmade paper-thin crêpes layered with light pastry cream. Lady M refers to its stores as boutiques.

As if any more proof of Lady M’s posh side was needed, the brand is now hooking up with Baccarat for a 28-foot, multifunctioning and luxurious Lady M x Baccarat cake truck.

In addition to the exterior, painted by 3-D artist Kurt Wenner, Baccarat mounted on the truck two large ($29,100 each) and one small ($12,600) Tuile de Cristal chandeliers suspended from two long beams, and four Baccarat Mille Nuits Torch sconces ($2,150) on either side of the service windows.

Baccarat’s Madison Avenue boutique on July 25 will fete the partnership with a life-size rendering of the cake truck affixed to the boutique’s glass facade. Surrounded by Lady M cakes in an environment similar to an actual Lady M boutique, Champagne will flow in anticipation of the arrival of the real cake truck, from which Lady M Mille Crêpes will be served to guests through a service window.

The cake truck is part of a five-year partnership that will see the roving confectionary following the Baccarat boutique event as it travels across the country to reach Northern California by August.

In the evening, the truck will offer an outdoor dining experience with Lady M cakes presented on Baccarat Arabesque dessert plates ($250 each), beverages served in Harcourt Talleyrand tumblers ($370 for a set of two) at six tables with Baccarat Bon Jour Versailles lamps designed by Philippe Starck ($2,400 each).

Baccarat created custom iPads with a digital catalog of all its products and direct link to e-commerce.

Daniela Riccardi, global chief executive officer of Baccarat, said the partnership is “part of our mission to bring the glamorous lifestyle of Baccarat into new and unexpected experiences. The finest handmade cakes of Lady M and the finest handmade crystal of Baccarat make a perfect, sophisticated, luxurious dessert-tasting experience.”