ABC’s “The Bachelor” debuted its 25th season Monday night and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out one familiar face among lead Matt James’ group of 32 women.

Among the contestants is 21-year-old influencer Kit Keenan, a New York native who is the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and interior designer Bill Keenan.

The NYU student, who is described as a socialite on the TV show, has already started following in her family’s footsteps. Keenan launched her own fashion line, Kit, in 2018 to offer limited-edition collections that constantly reinvent the brand. Her first collection featured T-shirts and sweaters created with an ultra-feminine aesthetic. Keenan’s latest collection offers hoodies that incorporate images painted by artists Mark Grotjahn, Richard Prince and Vaughn Spann.

“What people my age want and need is reinvention, and thinking about the trends and what people wear right now,” Keenan told WWD in 2018. “Especially with young people, our style is changing with trends all the time, so I wanted to have a freer form of what a brand meant.”

Keenan regularly supports her mother’s business on her Instagram, posting pictures of herself wearing Rowley’s latest designs. Keenan also modeled in Rowley’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear show and attended the CFDA Awards with her mother that year.

The mother-daughter duo have also teamed on a podcast, called “Ageless,” where they discuss fashion, beauty, wellness and motherhood. Their guests have included Sakara Life founders Whitney Tingle and Danielle Duboise, influencer Vanessa Hong, The Beauty Chef founder Carla Oates and Goop’s director of beauty, Jean Godfrey June, among others.

Keenan’s season of “The Bachelor” airs Monday nights on ABC.

Read more here:

How ‘The Bachelor’ Contestants Went From Reality TV to Being Influencers

Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Lauren Luyendyk Launches Fashion Line

‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Hannah Godwin Stars in Kensie Campaign

WATCH: ‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couple Looks