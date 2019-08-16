Blu Hunt is a rising face in Hollywood, to be seen next in the new X-Men movie "The New Mutants," who wants to inspire young Native-American girls with her filmmaking.⁣ ⁣ Hunt says she’s very conscious of the racial representation of the roles she is playing and wants to be the role model for Native girls interested in the arts she didn’t have growing up.⁣ ⁣ Her character in the X-Men movie, Danielle Moonstar, is “a really, really good depiction of what it’s like to be a young Native girl now,” Hunt says. “People have this completely skewed perception of what it’s like to live on a reservation. They have no idea what the realities are. It’s either just a very negative thing where people think it’s this scary, impoverished, sad place, or they think it’s teepees. It’s not either of those things. It’s a lot of resilience and it is modern, but there’s still a lot of culture and an appreciation for the past and holding onto that.” ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @leighen ⁣ ⁣ 📸: @dandoperalski⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #wwdeye #bluhunt ⁣ #xmen