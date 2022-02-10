×
Market Moments: Bacon Celebrates 10+1 Anniversary With Capsule

The three-piece capsule teases the outerwear brand's fall 2022 collection to be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week.

Bacon's 10+1 capsule collection.
Bacon's 10+1 capsule collection. Courtesy of Bacon

In anticipation of the unveiling of its fall 2022 collection later this month during Milan Fashion Week, outerwear brand Bacon is teasing what’s to come via a three-piece capsule aimed at celebrating a milestone: the brand’s 10+1 anniversary.

The label, founded by Andrea Pilato Barrara in 2011, has teamed up with textile manufacturer Colombo Industrie Tessili to develop an exclusive, magnified houndstooth-patterned fabric, which covers a padded bomber jacket, vest and trapper hat. The jacquard motif was treated with a water repellent coating.

The items will come with a dedicated “10+1” label, as part of plans to drop additional capsule collections in the coming years with partners from across the fields.

The collection will hit retailers in July with prices ranging from 302 euros for the trapper hat to 1,617 euros for the puffer jacket.

Bacon's 10+1 capsule collection.
Bacon’s 10+1 capsule collection. Courtesy of Bacon

