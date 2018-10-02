DRESSING DOWN: With its 30th anniversary show done-and-dusted, Badgley Mischka has turned its attention to new horizons and has inked a licensing deal for denim.

The fact that a brand steeped in red-carpet dressing is broadening its assortment to offer more relaxed roots isn’t all that shocking. Ath-leisure is an all-day, all-night look for many and designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka appear to be adhering to increasingly casual dress codes with this latest deal. In fact, the designers each wore white jeans when taking their post-runway show bow last month in New York.

Through a deal with the Los Angeles-based premium denim label Parker Smith, Badgley Mischka will unveil its new jeans online and in stores starting in January. Both Badgley Mischka and Parker Smith are aligned in their core principles, with strong female leadership teams at their helms. In addition, this partnership celebrates a woman’s inner confidence by adding a thread of glamour to couture denim and celebrating a collection that is made to fit effortlessly.

“It was an easy decision to collaborate with Parker Smith on the creation of an exclusive denim collection. Prioritizing both brands’ commitment to effortless elegance, the collection will feature our signature designs with beautiful embellishment, on jeans lauded for their quality and fit,” Badgley said.

The collection will consist of soft white twills, as well as jeans with painterly washes and effects, metallic foil finishes, ornate embroidery, and such embellishment as crystals, pearls and intricate beadwork. Straight-legged styles, classic skinny jeans and high-rises will be some of the other options, with retail prices ranging from $250 to $600.