Molly Shannon was a front row guest at Badgley Mischka’s show Thursday night, chatting with and cracking up Kelly Bensimon before the show started. Shannon is making her only fashion show appearance of the week. “I have to work. I am a working girl,” said the actress, who’s been busy in New York taping “Divorce” on HBO, where she costars with Sarah Jessica Parker. Shannon also has a new show on Comedy Central called “The Other Two,” (the third episode aired Thursday night) in which she plays the mother of an up-and-coming pop superstar named Chase Dreams, and has two other kids who are struggling Millennials.

Shannon, who was wearing a teal, body-hugging Badgley Mischka dress, frequently wears their clothes and came to support the designers. “I love Mark and James. Their designs are the greatest, they’re timeless and just sophisticated. One zip and you are fabulous. This dress makes me feel dignified and ladylike. I feel like Rosalind Russell in a screwball comedy.”

A former cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Shannon said what she loves about fashion is you can put on a dress and feel like a different person and a different character.

Shannon recently visited Badgley Mischka’s new store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. “I live in Los Angeles. I have two kids [13 and 15] and a husband, and am a busy mom,” she said. “I do like the ease of their dresses. Their dresses make me feel like I have the posture of a ballerina because they’re built so well. You feel like a prima ballerina. I like to say their dresses make everyone feel like Cinderella.”